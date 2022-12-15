Governor Oyebanji mourns Seriki

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has expressed condolences on the death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki who passed on Thursday, describing it as unfortunate and painful.

The Governor, in a statement in Ado- Ekiti on Thursday, described the news of Seriki’s death as shocking, worrisome and unfortunate; noting that the deceased did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.

Oyebanji who described Seriki as a big brother and mentor, said the death of the Lagos politician was a personal loss to him.

He described the late Ambassador as a highly refined politician, seasoned administrator, patriotic leader who saw politics and public service as avenue to serve and contribute to nation building.

The Governor said it is painful that Seriki who had been extremely committed to the presidential aspiration of the APC National Leader and Presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, did not wait to witness the realization of the collective dream.

“Ambassador Seriki was known for his dedication to a worthy cause. He was a loyal party man and a patriotic Nigerian- always ready to serve. The news of his death is quite shocking, disheartening and painful. Losing such a committed and visionary public servant is a huge loss, not only to his family, friends and political associates, but to the country at large.

“My condolences and that of the government and people of Ekiti State to the Federal Government, the government and people of Lagos State as well as members of the immediate and extended families of the late politician. We pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, Oyebanji said.





