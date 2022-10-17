Governor Oyebanji freezes Ekiti State accounts, appoints CPS, SSG

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has appointed Dr. Habitat Omolara Adubiaro as the Secretary to the State Government.

The appointment comes after that of his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, which was the first after his inauguration.

Oyebode’s appointment was confirmed in a statement by the Head of Service, Bamidele Agbede, shortly after Oyebanji took oath of office on Sunday.

According to the statement by Agbede: “The Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Mr. ‘Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has appointed Mr. Yinka Oyebode as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Oyebode was also the CPS to the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The appointment of the SSG was disclosed in a statement by Oyebode on Sunday.

He said Adubiaro’s appointment was with immediate effect.

The short statement said: “The Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has appointed Dr Habitat Omolara Adubiaro as the Secretary to the State Government.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Also on Sunday, Governor Oyebanji announced the freezing of all State Government Accounts.

He said in a statement by Oyebode: “The Governor of Ekiti State, His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has frozen all accounts of the State Government with immediate effect.

“All accounting officers and financial institutions are urged to comply with this directive.”