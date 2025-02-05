Governor Otu signs amended Cross River LG Law

Governor Bassey Otu has signed into law the amended Cross River State Local Government Law.



This, according to him, is a significant legislative milestone aimed at enhancing grassroots governance and service delivery in the state.



Otu at the ceremony on Monday commended the State House of Assembly for its proactive and people-centred legislative work.



He emphasised that the amended law would strengthen representation at the grassroots level and drive meaningful development.



“In no distant time, the difference at the grassroots level will be clear,” the governor assured.



Reflecting on the political landscape, Governor Otu expressed satisfaction with the Assembly’s status as a fully All Progressives Congress legislature, noting that with the party now fully in control, unity and collaboration were imperative to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Also Read:



Also speaking, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, highlighted the transformative impact of the amendments.



He stated that the revised law would accelerate economic development, encourage broader participation in governance, and enhance service delivery at the grassroots level.



Some of the key amendments to the Principal Law include: Section 4(4) – increases the number of departments from seven to twelve, allowing for a more structured and efficient administration; Section 5(2) – adjustments in percentages of funds allocated to key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to enhance effectiveness and efficiency; Section 20(1) – entrusts Vice Chairmen of councils with oversight on humanitarian affairs, peace and conflict resolution, border and boundary matters, as well as sports; Section 21, which mandates that all appointments into Executive Councils must reflect Federal Character, ensuring balanced representation.



Sections 22(3) and 22(6) – enhance the offices of the Secretary of Council and the Clerk of the Legislative Council with additional staff; Sections 22(a) and 22(b) – provide for the statutory appointment of up to 50 persons per council and introduce the role of Ward Relations Officers, who will serve as Special Assistants in each Council Ward; as well as elevation of Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs) to now have the same rank as Permanent Secretaries at the state level, recognising their critical role in local governance.

Post Views: 2