Governor Otu set on restoring devastated mangroves

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has resolved to tackle climate change, restore the devastated mangrove

He made known his plan during a courtesy visit of the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat to him.

Otu highlighted the state’s proactive approach, noting that Cross River was the first to sign the Climate Change Law.

In a release endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, the Governor said, “our mangroves have suffered, but we are working on sustainable solutions”.

“This is a testament to our full support and commitment to climate action. Our roadmap is strong, and our people are ready to collaborate for a greener economy”.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration and collective action in addressing environmental challenges, calling for increased support for ongoing projects and greater investment in training and awareness initiatives at the community level.

Responding, Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat and Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, commended the state for its leadership in climate governance.

“We are excited to see a state that has not only adopted the Climate Change Law but has also developed a solid framework for a green economy. While we continue to engage other states, Cross River stands out as a model in driving climate action,” she said.

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat and Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe further described mangroves as Nigeria’s ‘low-hanging fruit’ in climate mitigation, highlighting their economic and environmental significance.

She announced that a stakeholder town hall meeting was held in Calabar, the State capital to establish a concrete roadmap for mangrove restoration and conservation.

Additionally, she emphasized the importance of a legal framework for effective climate action, stressing that operationalizing a climate change fund would be crucial in attracting global financial support.

On her part, Director General of the Cross River State Council on Climate Change, Dr. Edu Effiom, reiterated the state’s efforts in mangrove restoration and carbon investment.

“We have been working tirelessly to restore our mangroves, and we are making significant progress. We are also grateful for the Governor’s commitment to the green economy and the dedicated team driving this initiative,” she stated.

