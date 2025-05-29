Governor Otu declines to judge past administration in Cross River

Governor Bassey Otu has disclosed that he would not judge past administrations in the state because his coming as governor was to build on the gains of the past.

Otu made the assertion on Thursday in Calabar during the inauguration of the newly remodeled Governor’s Office.

It would be recalled that the office constructed in 1968 by the then military administrator of the state, Brig. Gen. U. J. Esuene last underwent minor renovations over 20 years ago and had been in bad shape.

According to the governor, “this building stands as a sign post for Cross River and after eight years, I will leave and support the next person that will take over.

“We used austere finances to deliver the project and nobody will believe that the finance is meagre.

“We looked at its impact on the society and decided to renovate, remodel and turn this place around to a smart office that matches the 21st century,” he said.

He added that the whole essence was for service and that the people that would occupy the new office would have to work.

“They should know that they don’t leave until I leave office daily,” he said.

Similarly, Emmanuel Ironbar, Chief of Staff to the Governor, said the governor’s office had been standing for about 58 years and needed to be remodeled and renovated to fit into the current realities.

According to him, the inauguration on May 29 meant double celebration as the achievements of the governor in different sectors could be seen.

He asserted that the governor’s transformative approach to governance was a welcome development and the state was proud and lucky to have him as a governor.

“You have worked from a temporary office in two years and have performed very well in infrastructural development that is changing the fortunes of the state,” he said.

On his part, Edem Bassey, Special Adviser to the Governor on Governor’s Office, said on resumption of office, the governor saw that the then office was not a conducive place to work from.

He added that the office had been left to dilapidate by previous administrations in the state, adding that renovating it was a morale booster for every resident of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Otu also used the opportunity to inaugurate the remodeled Office of the Wife of the Governor in commemoration of his two years in office.

