Governor, other dignitaries honour late Ondo SSG

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State alongside other dignitaries attended the Service of Songs and Christian wake on Friday in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government, Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

It was part of the activities ahead of the interment of the SSG, who died following complications from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Aiyedatiwa, paying tribute to the late Secretary to the State Government, acknowledged his remarkable contributions to the political and administrative landscapes of Ondo State.

He described Oluwatuyi as a seasoned, generous, and diligent statesman whose calmness and wealth of experience were invaluable.

“He was a selfless leader who dedicated his life to public service, championing various interests and contributing immensely to the state’s growth and development,” Aiyedatiwa said.

The service began with a Bible reading by the deceased’s daughter, Jumoke Adeola, from Ecclesiastes 3:1-11, a passage reflecting on life’s seasons and divine timing.

Pastor James Onagwa, delivering words of encouragement from Matthew 24:35, titled: “Where Will Christ Find You?”, emphasised life’s brevity and the need to prepare for eternity.

In his tribute, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, described Oluwatuyi’s passing as a significant loss to the Akure community.

Adegbonmire highlighted the deceased’s contributions and exemplary service.

Reflecting on her father’s legacy, Adeola described him as a compassionate man and a cheerful giver who instilled in his children the value of selfless generosity.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oluwatuyi’s final rites will take place on Saturday (today).

The event was attended by top government officials and political figures, including the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji.

