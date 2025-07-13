Governor orders security shake-up over lockout of journalists, APC supporters

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Saturday ordered the redeployment of security personnel at the Government House following a controversial lockout incident on July 11 that affected journalists and supporters of the All Progressives Congress.

The newsmen and party supporters were barred from accessing the Government House during the celebration of the governor’s Supreme Court victory.

This was contained in a statement in Benin by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, on Saturday amid growing public outrage over the exclusion.

Okpebholo expressed deep regret over the incident, describing the lockout as unacceptable and entirely inconsistent with his leadership values and principles.

He emphasised his commitment to open, inclusive governance, adding that he held the media and party supporters in the highest regard at all times.

He stated that the exclusion of guests and supporters was unauthorised and contradicted the intended spirit of the victory celebration event.

The governor said he had constituted a small investigative committee to identify those responsible for the incident.

He assured the public that all individuals found culpable would be disciplined, warning against any act that ridiculed or alienated the people.

Okpebholo said: “This decision did not originate from me and does not reflect my values.

“I’ll never endorse actions that disrespect our supporters or journalists.”

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, unity, and public trust, stressing that his administration would always remain people-centred and accountable.

