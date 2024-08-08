Governor orders refund of recruitment fees to applicants

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has directed the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission to refund all administrative fees currently being charged in relation to the ongoing recruitment exercise into the state’s civil service.

Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to the State Government, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Abeokuta.

The governor directed the Ogun State Civil Service Commission to refund all administrative fees, notwithstanding the fact that these are standard and historical fees that have been in place for decades.

“These fees are charged by the civil service commission on behalf of third-party independent examiners who administer and supervise the Computer Based Test,” the government said.

The government said it acknowledges the current economic situation in the country had also taken into consideration the ultimate aim of the recruitment exercise.

“The aim is to alleviate the suffering of the citizens and create employment in the state. This necessitates the directives to immediately refund fees paid along with a waiver for any new applications,” the government said.

