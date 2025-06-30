Governor orders probe into alleged brutality by anti-touting squad

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has ordered investigation into the alleged brutality carried out by the State Special Anti-Touting Squad.

The decision was in reaction to a viral video purportedly showing when the operatives of the state Anti-Touting agency were drilling a group of alleged touts in a location in the state.

While maintaining a firm stance against any form of touting in the state, Soludo called for a thorough investigation into the said video.

In a press statement on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor said: “In this era of AI and sophisticated disinformation, we urge members of the public to always verify media contents before spreading or holding the same as true.

“The Soludo administration is committed to upholding the rights and dignity of every lawful citizen and resident of Anambra and will not allow any person or group to infringe, or inflict pains unduly upon lawful citizens.

“We assure the public that our commitment to maintaining law and order in the state will always be guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for human rights.”

