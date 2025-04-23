Governor orders arrest of people with dreadlocks

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has ordered the arrest of individuals spotted on dreadlocks in Minna, the state capital.

The Governor gave the directive during Tuesday’s high-level stakeholders’ security meeting at the Government House.

Bago instructed security agencies to not only arrest those with dreadlocks but also forcibly shave their hair and impose fines on them.

“We will have zero tolerance for rascality. Anybody that you find with dreadlocks, arrest, barb the hair, and fine him.

“Nobody should carry any kind of haircut inside Minna. I have given marching orders to security agencies,” Bago declared.

The meeting, attended by security operatives and traditional rulers, focused on clamping down on what the governor described as rising criminality and disorder in the state.

Bago also issued a stern warning to parents, urging them to caution their children as his administration would begin implementing stricter security policies.

“Parents should warn their children. From this moment, it’s 100% fire-for-fire,” he said.

“Also, any house found harbouring criminals should be demolished. Niger State is not for useless people.”

Among other measures announced were restrictions on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, which are now banned from operating between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for emergency medical purposes.

The governor also directed traditional and community leaders, including district, village and ward heads, to ensure accurate documentation of all residents in their areas.

