Governor Okpebholo inspects 400 hectares of farmlands, road projects in Edo Central

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has inspected Uwesan Farm Settlement in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Governor said his administration has put modalities in place to boost food security in the state.

He also inspected the 2.3km Illeh, Akho, Irrua road with side drains to channel water out of the area. During the inspections, Governor Okpebholo expressed satisfaction at the quality of work done and explained that the road will be connecting two local governments – Esan Central and Esan West.

According to him, he will continue to inspect the work and ensure that the contractors keep up with the specified quality while also collaborating with the Ministry of Works to attain the desired results.

At Uwesan Farm Settlement, Governor Okpebholo thanked investors who traveled with him to inspect the farm, saying the state is ready to improve agricultural activities and boost food security and sufficiency in Edo State.

“I want to thank our investors who came here with us to inspect the Uwesan Farm Settlement. We have prepared this for farming. We have farm settlements like this in Edo South, Edo Central, and another in Edo North, which will boost food security in the State.

“Anytime from next week, planting will commence. This is a milestone achievement. The land is very fertile. We are very serious about farming in order to ensure our people have enough food to eat.

“We have 400 hectares of land here, and we will plant corn and cassava. Food sufficiency is our focus, and we will do everything to ensure we succeed.

“I am happy that our investors are here with us to see the farm settlement themselves. This is their first visit and by the time they will be coming again, they will come with their technical partners,” he stated.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Peter Osagie, said the Uwesan Farm Settlement is a communal land and the people are ready to cooperate with the Government to boost food security in the State.

“This is Uwesan, and we are collaborating with the people of this area because it is a communal land of over 400 hectares. We have a guarantee from the community to expand further.

“In the first instance, this place will be used for cassava farming because it has multiple uses both as animal and human feeds. Right now, the animal feed industry is experiencing a shortage of maize supply, and the State wants to bridge that gap.

“Closely related to that is cassava cultivation for obvious reasons as well because it is one of the most stable carbohydrates for a developing world.

“In Edo State, we have two ethanol plants that use cassava as a stock. Right now, cassava farmers are automatic millionaires because off-take is guaranteed.

“Apart from the people here, we have continued to talk to our friends who are interested in off-take in cassava in Edo State. Soon, we will have 400 hectares of land for cassava,” he stated.

