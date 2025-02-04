Governor Okpebholo inaugurates AAU Governing Council

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has inaugurated the Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma with a charge to restore the lost glory of the institution.

Governor Okpebholo who inaugurated the Council at the New Festival Hall of Government House, Benin City, said education is the bedrock of development and AAU has a greater role to play in achieving this.

The Governor was accompanied to the inauguration by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Gani Audu; former Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Phillip Shaibu; former Minister of State, Budget and Economic Planning, Prince Clem Agba; former member representing Oredo at the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama among others.

The Governor urged the council to work with dedication, vision and deep sense of responsibility, advising them to work together and restore the reputation of the school as a centre of academic excellence.

He said: “Education is the bedrock of development and Ambrose Alli University holds a special place in Edo State as the institution has produced some of the finest minds in Nigeria and it is our responsibility to restore its lost glory and ensure its continuous existence.

Also Read:

“One of the first steps my administration took in restoring the lost glory of the institution was to increase its monthly subvention from N41 million to N500 million.

“This is a bold step that reflects our commitment to the revival of AAU. We also introduced special intervention to accelerate infrastructural development, ensuring that students and staff have the needed resources to thrive.”

Governor Okpebholo said his administration has been able to intervene and ensure that the challenge facing the over 100 medical students of the institution was finally resolved, bringing smiles back to their faces.

“To members of the governing council, this is your time to make a lasting impact as you have been chosen because we believe in your ability to restore the lost glory of AAU. I urge you to strive with dedication, vision and deep sense of responsibility. Let us work together and restore its reputation and make it a centre of academic excellence once again.

“To the university community, management, staff and students, let me assure you that this administration will continue to support you in every possible way. Together, we will build a brighter future for Ambrose Alli University,” he pledged.

Chairman of Council, Chief Dan Orbih, expressed gratitude to the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve.

He noted that education is the key to the future of Edo State and the role of AAU in the development of the state cannot be overemphasized.

“It is clear from the steps you have taken so far that the move is to bring the university back to life,” he said.

Members of the council include Prof. Friday Okonofua; Prof. Steve Amiemenkharu; Hon. Lukman Muhammad; Prof Idialu Jeremiah Uwaifo; Prof. Eric Kelly Inanemo Omogbai and Prof Omoruyi Ikponmwonsa Osahon.

Post Views: 1