Governor Okpebholo flags off road linking Obaseki’s community, nine others

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, performed the official flag-off ceremony for a 14-kilometre road project in Uhunwonde Local Government Area, linking the community of immediate-past Governor Godwin Obaseki and nine other surrounding communities to significantly improve connectivity and economic activities in the area.

During his address, Governor Okpebholo expressed gratitude to the elders of the community and reiterated his administration’s dedication to fulfilling its campaign promises.

He highlighted the significant representation of the Uhunwonde community within his cabinet, noting that two of the nine appointed commissioners: the Commissioner for Justice and the Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, hail from the area.

“I want to thank the elders of this community. We have appointed nine commissioners out of which this community already has two: the commissioner for Justice and the commissioner for Energy and Water Resources,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

“You remember the last time I came here to campaign, I told you to vote for me. You voted for your son before, and he did not remember you. If I have a son who will not remember me, I will not pray for him.”

The Governor recalled the community’s prayers and the women’s persistent calls for the road during his campaign. “And I promised that I was coming to do the road when I win the election. It is about seven months into our administration now. We are here to officially flag off the road. Have we not started? This is why anywhere I go, I can beat my chest to say that a new Edo has risen. We will complete this road by the grace of God.”

Governor Okpebholo assured residents that the road construction is merely the first of many positive developments planned for the area. He underscored the calibre of the project, remarking on the brand-new equipment brought in by the contractors as a sign of “capacity.”

Shifting to broader political discourse, Governor Okpebholo projected optimism for the 2027 presidential election, stating, “I’m expecting 2.5 million votes for President Tinubu in 2027 election. I want to tell you that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is solidly behind you.”

He contrasted past narratives about Edo’s development with the current progress. “Before now, when the people said, ‘Edo no be Lagos’, we did not develop. But today, we are developing. We have turned Edo to Lagos in terms of development. You can see a flyover. Are you not seeing it? We are no longer dreaming it; we are now seeing it.”

He further cited other successful infrastructure projects, including the ongoing Temboga Road in Benin City and the rehabilitated Benin-Ekpoma Road, which now allows for a 45-minute journey, a significant reduction from the previous several hours.

He subtly jabbed at previous administrations by mentioning, “That is the same road that the past government once placed a sign board saying, ‘This is Federal Road. Bear with us.”

Earlier, goodwill messages were delivered by notable figures, including Dr. Washington Osifo, Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources; Hon. Iredia Benjamin, Council Chairman; Hon. Kaycee Uhunoma Osamwonyi, member of the Edo State House of Assembly; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works.

The 14-kilometre road is expected to significantly ease transportation, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce, and stimulate local commerce, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for residents across the ten affected communities.

