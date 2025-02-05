Governor Okpebholo appoints pioneer chair for Edo State Commission for Persons with Disabilities

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Theophilus Egbodion, a seasoned professional and dedicated public servant as the pioneer Chairman, Edo State Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government;

The letter reads thus: “I write to inform you that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved your appointment as Chairman, Edo State Commission for Persons with Disabilities with effect from December, 2024”.

On his part, Theophilus, who described the appointment as a call to service, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the opportunity, and assured that he will serve with compassion, while prioritizing the needs of the people living with disabilities.

Born in 1978 in Uromi Edo State, Theophillus has consistently demonstrated excellence and dedication in his personal and professional pursuits despite being a physically challenged person .

Theophilus attended Federal Government College, Warri, for his secondary education, graduating in 2000. His passion for computer science led him to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science in 2006,

Theophilus’ commitment to public service began with his participation in the National Youth Service Corps program in Jos, Plateau State, in 2007. His leadership skills and expertise soon earned him his first appointment as Special Adviser to the Local Government Chairman of Esan North East.

In 2011, Theophilus joined the renowned Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) as a Data Processing Officer, where his diligence and expertise has seen him rise through the ranks.

Recall that in July 2022, the Edo State Government passed the Edo State Persons Living with Disabilities into Law. The law, among other things, aims to fully integrate people with disabilities into society and protect their rights.

