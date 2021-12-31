Governor Okowa sacks Media Aide over Facebook post alleging sidelining

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has sacked his Executive Assistant on Communications, Latimore Oghenesivbe, over a Facebook post in which he decried his marginalisation.

The Aide was declared sacked on Thursday via a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah.

Oghenesivbe was accused of “manifest recklessness and insubordination”.

According to the letter dated December 29, 2021 by Ukah, the Executive Assistant was relived of his duty with immediate effect.

Oghenesivbe in the Facebook post had alleged that he was not treated fairly by Okowa in the five years he has worked with him.

He said the governor was surrounded by certain persons that have made him nepotistic in his dealings.

He said he had been denied certain benefits that accrued to others in the Media Department, adding that he got two 25kg bags of rice and N50,000 out of the recent N25 million released by Okowa to the media team.

Okowa in the letter by Ukah expressed displeasure over Oghenesivbe’s conduct, adding: “There has been manifest recklessness and insubordination.”

The letter said: “As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communication, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated.

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith.”