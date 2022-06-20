Governor Okowa is an asset to Nigerians – Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described the Delta State Governor and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as an asset to all Nigerians.

The former Voce President, who paid glowing tributes to Okowa, spoke in his message to Nigerians on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the office of the president in particular required that the holder of that office have clarity of the mind on decision-making.

Abubakar said that the decision of making a running mate and how it was made in countries that have acquired more experiences in democratic acculturation provided a window of assessing their preparedness for the job that potentially waits ahead of them.

He said that in meeting up with the expectation, and more importantly to ensure that he make a pick of a running mate that Nigerians shall be proud of, it became necessary for him to be introspective about his choice.

He said: “The Governor of Delta State, Okowa and I share a lot of personality attributes in common. He is a fine gentleman, but tenacious.

“His experience as a senator will come in handy in some of the legislative reforms that are urgently needed to reformat our governmental processes.

“Okowa and I are incurable optimists in the future of Nigeria and the promises it holds as one united, peaceful and prosperous country.

“Having him on the ticket brings a lot of asset to our campaign.”

Abubakar said in the months ahead to the general election, himself and Okowa together with other leaders of PDP and Nigerians would work very hard to ensure convincing victory for the party.

He said: “A victory for the PDP in the general election is a victory for Nigeria. When we win, Nigeria wins.

“The stakes in the election are very high, and it gives me tremendous joy that I can count on your support to win the election and get to work in earnest.”

