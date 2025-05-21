Governor Ododo distributes palliatives to 1,500 widows across Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has distributed palliatives to 1,500 widows across the 21 local government areas in the state as part of a broad initiative aimed at alleviating economic hardship faced by vulnerable groups.

The ceremony, held at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre in Lokoja, highlighted the state government’s continued commitment to empowering women and improving the welfare of disadvantaged citizens.

Governor Ododo, while addressing the gathering, emphasized the importance of supporting widows and vulnerable groups in the society.

“The care of widows is not only the job of government; it is a moral duty, a sacred responsibility. Never think for a second that you are forgotten because you are strong, worthy, and full of promises,” he said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to prioritizing the needs of indigent members of the society, especially women and children.

“I want every widow in Kogi State to hear me. I carry your welfare into every policy and decision I make, and as long as I am your Chief Servant, you will always have a place in our government, in our plan and in my heart.

“Today we share food, clothing materials and some financial support but beyond this, we are laying the foundation for something greater, a support system that includes skills training, access to healthcare, small business funding and access to education for your children,” he added.

Governor Ododo urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the support they received to uplift their families and contribute to the economy of their communities.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the governor’s proactive steps in addressing challenges faced by vulnerable groups, describing the intervention as timely and impactful.

The palliative distribution is part of ongoing interventions under the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu., which also aligns with Governor Ododo’s agenda to provide meaningful relief and sustainable support to the state’s most vulnerable citizens.

Over 1,000 of the beneficiaries received a comprehensive package that included a bag of rice, clothing materials, financial assistance, and other food items.

