Sen. Obinna Ogba has said that Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State did not influence his decision to suspend the General Manager of his radio station, Mr Godfrey Chikwere.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chikwere was suspended by the Legacy Frequency Modulation (FM) station on August 9 for negatively criticising the governor during the station’s talk show.

The suspension drew reactions from the public, with some criticizing his alleged characterization of the governor as a weak leader, while others argued that all he said and wrote was within order.

Ogba, who represented Ebonyi North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said this on Monday in Abakaliki while reacting to insinuations that his relationship with the governor influenced the suspension.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the station told newsmen that the suspension was an internal matter as Chikwere had not adhered to the station’s code of conduct.

Also Read:

“I warned him severally about the non-adherence and cannot bear it further.

“Chikwere, therefore, has to go and rest,” he said.

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Sports expressed strong disapproval over public speculation linking the suspension to government pressure.

“I feel so bad to hear that the governor directed the suspension, as such is an insult to my personality.

“This is because I inaugurated the station before Nwifuru came into office,” he said.

Chikwere had earlier told NAN that he had never criticised Gov. Francis Nwifuru negatively in order to attract suspension from the station.

Chikwere, popularly called Baby Mouth in the Ebonyi social circle, said he did what a professional media personality should do.

“I never had a hidden agenda or personal interest, but just communicated my opinion.

“I have the governor’s interest at heart and I think such was misunderstood,” he said.

He said his posts could be verified to confirm that he had no personal interest or financial gain in them.

The Manager of Programmes and Administration at Legacy FM, Mr. Chukwuma Onwe, condemned the suspension, noting that Chikwere did nothing to warrant such action.

“Chikwere’s discussion with his guest analyst was constructive and dealt on the the alleged sale of official vehicles by the governor’s appointees,” he said.

Post Views: 16