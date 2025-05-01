Governor Nwifuru announces N10,000 May-Day gift to workers

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has announced a N10, 000 May-Day celebration gift to the workers in the state.

Governor Nwifuru made the disclosure at the occasion of the May-Day in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2025 Workers’ Day is tagged: “Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economics Hardship”.

The Governor described the workers as “engine room” of the government and pledged his continued support to their well-being.

According to him, “I will remain indebted to the workers in the state and under my watch, workers will remain symbols of excellence.

“Today’s May-Day celebration is the reflection of workers’ contributions to nation building.

“I understand the challenges you face; my administration is committed to tackling them. We are committed to promoting conducive Civic space for workers.

“We must stay together as partners in progress for a better Ebonyi,” he said.

Earlier, Prof Ogugua Egwu, Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Chidi Igboji of the Trade Union Congress in a joint address commended Nwifuru especially on the implementation of the N75, 000 minimum wage.

On the unions’ demand from the governor, they expressed worry on the delay to deploy shuttle buses to the state secretariat, Centenary city.

“The workers in the state are in serious need of improved housing projects due to the high cost of rent in the state. Provide more housing estates for our members.

“There is a need to increase the pension of retirees as it’s obtainable in other parts of the country. Equip government offices in the secretariat among others,” the Organised Labour Union added.

