Governor mourns journalist who died battling brain tumour

Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State has condoled with the family of a Daily Post reporter in the state, Hafsat Adebayo, who died battling a brain tumour.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, on Monday.

Mohammed, who described Adebayo as a dedicated journalist, said she served in the state with diligence, passion and an unwavering commitment to truth and ethical reporting.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adebayo died on Monday after a prolonged battle with brain tumour and had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The governor said: “Throughout her career, Hafsat Adebayo distinguished herself as a dedicated professional journalist, contributing immensely to the dissemination of accurate and objective information.

“She played a vital role in shaping public discourse and promoting the ideals of a free and responsible press.

“Her dedication to duty and resilience in the face of challenges will be remembered as an inspiration to colleagues and aspiring journalists.

“May the Almighty Allah grant the family the strength to bear this great loss.”

Governor Mohammed also sympathised with the leadership and members of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi State Chapter and Correspondents’ Chapel, saying they had lost a valuable colleague and shining example of journalism profession.

