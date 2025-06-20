Governor mobilises contractors, begins road projects

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has rallied contractors handling road construction and rehabilitation projects across the state to commence work

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this in Benin on Thursday.

According to him, the administration has given all contractors the mandatory 25 percent mobilization fee to fasttrack project implementation.

He said, “Okpebholo is working around the clock to ensure the successful implementation of approved projects. He has approved the payment of the mandatory 25 per cent to all contractors.

“Whatever the governor says, he makes sure it is well implemented. In the area of disaster management, public security, infrastructure, Education, and human capital development across the eighteen local governments, the Governor has made indelible impacts.

“The Executive Council Meeting held this week approved the renovation and remodelling of sixteen Secondary Schools throughout the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Some of the schools include Edo College, Benin City, Evbareke Secondary School, Benin City, St. David Mixed Model School, Evboneka, St. Maria Goretti Secondary School, and many others.

“All is now set for the successful takeoff of the New Edo Line Transport on the 27th of June, 2025, with all the terminals in Port Harcourt, Warri, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar, and other states ready.

Also Read:

“The disbursement of the N1 bn promised to farmers, traders, and Market women by Governor Okpebholo during the International Women’s Day has commenced.

“Some of the newly trained Edo State Security Corps have been deployed, while others are still undergoing training at the NYSC Camp, Okada.”

The commissioner reiterated the Governor’s commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Edo State

Post Views: 1