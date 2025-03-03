Governor Makinde set to welcome Sierra Leone’s President to Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, will on Monday receive the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

President Bio is billed to, among other activities, pay an inspection visit to the Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Oyo.

The governor expressed his pleasantries to President Bio and his team, noting that the Government and good people of Oyo State are pleased to receive the team.

He said, “I, on behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, welcome the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio, and his team to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

“Mr President and his team will witness first-hand the rich history and heritage of Oyo State and why it is rightly regarded as the Pacesetter.

“They will also see some of the pacesetting developments that our government has put in place, including the renowned Fasola Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Oyo.

“Mr President, please be assured of our government’s most esteemed regards as you traverse Oyo State in the course of this visit.”

