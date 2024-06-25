Governor Makinde reshuffles cabinet

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle.

The Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, revealed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The reshuffle saw the Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Hon. Ademola Ojo, moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Hon. Ojo is a former chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Oyo State chapter.

Hon. Segun Olayiwola, who until the reshuffling was manning the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, has been moved to the Ministry of Establishment and Training.

The erstwhile Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi, will move to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives.

Olanrewaju said the reshuffling is with immediate effect.