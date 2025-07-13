Governor Makinde mourns Buhari

The Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the death of his predecessor in office, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Makinde equally commiserated with the wife of the former president, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and his entire family, praying to God to grant repose to his soul.

Also Read

Makinde, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, described Buhari’s death as unexpected, noting, however, that the former president made his mark in serving the country.

He prayed that God gives his family the fortitude to bear the loss, while also granting the former Military Head of State Aljanah Firdaus.

Post Views: 15