Governor loses eldest son at 36

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has lost his eldest son, Hassan.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, confirmed the death of the 36-year-old in a statement on Friday.

The statement, on the deceased, who got married in June last year, stated: “His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan Sule, whose sad event occurred on Thursday January 26, 2023.

“Hassan died at the age of 36.

“The late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today, Friday at 10am.”