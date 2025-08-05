Governor lifts suspension on 81 aides

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has lifted the suspension of 81 government officials earlier sanctioned for failing to attend a key state function.

The directive was contained in a statement issued Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor.

“The affected commissioners, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs) and permanent secretaries are to resume official duties immediately,” the statement read.

The suspension, announced on July 28, affected the Attorney General, 25 commissioners, 22 permanent secretaries, 14 senior special assistants, and 24 special assistants.

They were barred from signing official documents and denied salaries during the suspension period.

