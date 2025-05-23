Governor lifts mining ban for 159 cleared operators

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has revealed that a total of 159 companies have been cleared to resume mining operations in the state.

The governor disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists at the Rayfield Old Government House in Jos.

This development comes barely five months after all mining activities in the state were suspended.

According to the governor, the companies cleared include six mining licenses, 15 small-scale mining leases, 15 exploration licenses, 5 artisanal and small-scale mining permits, one quarry lease, and 118 tin sheds/buying centers.

Mutfwang warned that any operator or individual who has not been cleared by the committee must stay away from all mining sites, as the suspension remains in effect for non-compliant operators.

He also directed the cleared operators to collect their letters of clearance from the Office of the Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change, and Mineral Development.

In his words: “When I signed Executive Order 001 of 2025, temporarily suspending all mining activities across the 17 Local Government Areas of our beloved Plateau State.

“This decision was not made lightly. It was not aimed at hurting or denying our loyal and industrious citizens of their legitimate sources of livelihood.

“I am fully aware that Plateau State has been a cornerstone of Nigeria’s mining history since 1902.

“The emergence of large-scale mining on the Plateau served as a catalyst for economic growth, industrial development, job creation, foreign exchange earnings, and infrastructural expansion.

“Today, many households in our state depend on mining to survive.

“However, three months ago, we recognized the urgent need to intervene, to bring about reforms, enhance security, and restore human dignity to our communities.

”That intervention was not only timely, it was necessary. It is particularly heartbreaking to observe how many of our young people have abandoned their education to engage in artisanal mining.

“This unfortunate trend has exposed them to exploitation, drug abuse, prostitution, and life-threatening health risks.

“As a responsible and compassionate government, we could not fold our arms and watch this continue.

“We resolved to stop this disturbing trajectory by introducing a fair and sustainable system, a win-win model that ensures mining activities benefit all: the Federal Government, the Plateau State Government, and most importantly, our host communities.”

Governor Mutfwang further stated that his administration aims to empower, not exploit, and to build rather than destroy.

According to the governor, Plateau is a key trading hub for minerals and pledged future support for the sector.

He added that a Technical Committee of credible experts has already been inaugurated following the suspension.

In his words, their mandate was to engage all stakeholders in the mining sector and develop a framework that ensures compliance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 and its Regulation 2011.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Committee has made significant progress. After thorough screening and verification, 159 companies have been cleared to resume operations.

“These include:6 Mining Licenses, 15 Small Scale Mining Leases, 15 Exploration Licences, 5 Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Permits, 1 Quarry Lease, 118 Tin Sheds/Buying Centers,” he said.

Mutfwang emphasised that the government is committed to reforming the mining sector to ensure that it benefits all stakeholders, including the federal government, the state government, and host communities.

The governor appreciated the patience, cooperation, and support of the citizens during the period of suspension and enforcement and warned that any buying center found purchasing minerals from unauthorised sources, particularly from underage miners, will face immediate arrest and prosecution.

“Any operator or individual who has not been cleared by the Committee must stay away from all mining sites.

“The suspension remains fully in effect for all non-compliant operators.

“To this effect, the list of non-defaulting Operators would be appropriately published.

”The cleared Operators are hereby directed to collect their letters of Clearance from the Office of the Commissioner for Environment, Climate Change and Mineral Development.

“Very soon, we will initiate the process of formalizing artisanal miners into cooperatives.

“This step will secure the supply chain to the already cleared Tin Sheds and Buying Centers and ensure better oversight and compliance.

“Any Buying Center found purchasing minerals from unauthorized sources, particularly from underage miners, will face immediate arrest and prosecution.

“We call on all parents and guardians to take full responsibility for their children.

“Any underage child found at a mining site, instead of being in school, will be arrested along with their parent or guardian and sanctioned accordingly,” the governor said this action is part of our reform measures, and the the government has concluded plans to train artisanal miners in safer, modern, and sustainable mining practices.

He announced the approval of a Gemstone Skills Acquisition Centre by the Plateau State Government to equip local youths, especially indigenes, with the skills and support needed to succeed in the modern mining industry.

The Governor expressed appreciation to the Press, fellow citizens for their patience, cooperation, and steadfast support during the period of decisive, but necessary, action.

He further expressed his appreciation to security agencies for their roles in the enforcement of the Executive Order 001, and to further warn that the government expects that security agencies would remain within limits of the rule of engagements.

“Together, we are laying a strong foundation to put an end to illegal, exploitative, and dangerous mining practices that have long plagued our land and contributed to insecurity.

“As the Technical Committee continues its noble assignment, we count on your continued support to build a safer, more prosperous Plateau State for all of us.

“Please remember, the ban remains in effect. Only those cleared by the Committee are allowed to resume operations,” the governor added.

Post Views: 16