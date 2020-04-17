Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has joined hundreds of sympathisers to extinguish a midnight fire at the state’s Malaria Control Unit Central Store, Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu alongside some cabinet members, top government functionaries and residents participated in a joint effort to successfully put out the fire on Thursday.

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

Dakingari disclosed that a large consignment of drugs was salvaged from the central medical store, which was gutted by fire.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertain, it raged for about four hours before brought under control through combined efforts of sympathisers including, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,” he said.

Bagudu thanked the Good Samaritans who contributed in bringing the inferno under control and salvaged most of the drugs in the store.

The governor acknowledged that there was minimal damage to the stored items as large chunk of the goods were retrieved.

According to the statement, other people that aided in quenching the fire included the Chief of Staff, Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad-Argungu, and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri.

Others were the State Commissioner of Police; State Director, Department of State Services; State Commander, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps; personnel of the fire service; and other paramilitary organisations.

The statement added: “Likewise, the Commissioners of Health, Works, Permanent Secretaries and Directors participated in putting off the fire in addition to evacuating important materials and goods.

“However, loss was recorded of other consumables, drugs and equipment of an amount yet to be quantified as a result of the fire.”