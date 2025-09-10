Governor invites ICAN to audit Niger’s financial records

Governor Muhammad Bago of Niger State has invited the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to audit the state’s financial records in a concerted effort to enhance transparency, correct discrepancies, and identify areas for improvement.

The governor made this known while declaring open the 20th Northern Zone Accountants Conference held in Minna.

The conference, themed “Accountability and National Re-orientation: Unlocking Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Potentials,” brought together financial experts and policymakers to discuss strategies for national development.

According to the governor, the audit would serve as a model for other states, highlighting that transparency and fiscal discipline are essential for good governance and economic growth.

He said, “The theme of this conference is timely and reflects the current realities of our nation.

“Accountability, rebuilding trust, fostering national values, and stimulating economic growth are imperatives we must pursue relentlessly.”

Bago reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening institutions of accountability and urged participants to generate actionable recommendations that could help governments at all levels build resilient systems and restore public confidence.

Earlier, the ICAN President, Malam Haruna Yahaya, expressed delight at the partnership to audit the state’s financial records and assured that ICAN would be independent in carrying out the task.

Additionally, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated that the conference’s theme aligned with the national agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, as accountability is the cornerstone of every thriving society.

Represented by the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba-Ndace, the minister stated that his ministry was deepening citizen engagement and expanding government initiatives.

The minister said that accountability was a shared national responsibility and, as such, everyone must be committed to it to unlock Nigeria’s future.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']