Governor inaugurates Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commissioners

In a move to enhance power supply management and strengthen regulatory oversight in Anambra State, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has inaugurated a five-member committee to serve as the Chairman, Chief Executive Commissioner and Commissioners of the Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC).

This followed the passage of a bill by the Anambra State House of Assembly, which provides the legal framework for regulating the state’s electricity market and ensuring efficient power delivery.

The commission is chaired by Professor Frank Nwoye Okafor, who will also serve as the Chief Executive Commissioner.

Other members include Engr. Geoffrey Okwuchukwu Nwokoye, Dr. Nnaemeka O. Ewelukwa, Engr. Nosike Emmanuel, and Barr. Chijioke Nnaemeka Obi.

Governor Soludo charged the appointees to oversee the effective regulation and management of electricity supply to meet the growing energy needs of Anambra’s population and economy.

He commended the House of Assembly for the timely passage of the enabling law and urged the commission to operate within its legal mandate while promoting transparency, accountability, and innovation in the state’s power sector.

“This marks a crucial step toward Anambra’s transition into a decentralized electricity market. You have been carefully chosen for your expertise and integrity.

“We expect you to deliver results that reflect our collective commitment to reliable and sustainable power,” the governor said.

The Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, noted that the 2023 Nigerian Electricity Act was being domesticated for implementation in Anambra, adding that the state had been strategic in laying the groundwork for the initiative over the years.

In his remarks, the Commission Chairman, Professor Okafor, pledged that the team would meet the expectations of the people by ensuring improved power supply, energy accountability, and revenue assurance.

He assured that while the tasks ahead were significant, they were achievable, expressing optimism that the state would overcome past challenges in power delivery.

“We are committed to ensuring that both the quantity and quality of power supply in Anambra improve significantly,” Okafor stated.