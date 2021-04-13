Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has inaugurated 86 housing units for Internally Displaced Persons in Girei Local Government Area in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the housing units of two bedrooms flats were built by Most Rev. Stephen Dami Mamza, Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese.

Fintiri inaugurated the estate, with a Mosque in it, in Sangere-Marghi village, Girei LGA, on Monday.

The governor commended the laudable initiative and commitment of Mamza to serving humanity and to promoting religious tolerance in the state.

He said: “We are gathered to celebrate one of the outstanding humanitarian efforts in the history of care and support as a nation.

“We are happy to be part of this effort to resettle our brothers and sisters that were displaced by insurgency since 2014.”

In his remark, Mamza disclosed that the Catholic Diocese built the estate with the support of national and international partners.

He said: “This project is a tall dream come true since the Catholic Diocese of Yola first opened its doors to host IDPs on Sunday, September 15, 2014.

“This was after the collapse of some local governments in Northern Adamawa, following Boko Haram attacks on villagers.

“At the height of the displacement in October 2014, when Mubi town and environs came under Boko Haram occupation, thousands fled into Yola and approached us for food and shelter.

“It was at this time that St. Theresa’s IDP Camp housed 4,700 persons.

“We have been taking care of the IDPs for the past seven years with the little assistance we receive from our major partners.

“The Catholic Diocese of Yola, with its local resources also constructed a Mosque for some of our Muslim IDPs.”

Mamza appealed to government and humanitarian actors for more assistance, saying displaced persons needed to be given opportunities to be productive and self-reliant.

According to him, this will prevent the IDPs from being passive recipients of aid, which results in dependency syndrome.

In his remark, the Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, said the significance of building the housing estate and the Mosque should not be lost.

Kukah said: “Nigerians should learn to practice religion of tolerance and love for their neighbour.

“It is important that Christians and Muslims appreciate what the Diocese of Yola has done today.”

The renowned cleric charged Fintiri to impress upon other northern governors on the need for synergy between government and religious leaders to promote love and peace in the region and the country at large.

Kukah said he would continue to pray that one day, the Muslims would reciprocate the gesture by building a Church for Christians in the state.

NAN reports that many notable personalities, including Rev. Bulus Yohanna, Bishop of Kontagora Diocese; representative of Lamido of Adamawa; other top clergy; government officials; and politicians, attended the event.