Governor imposes 24-hour curfew on Local government

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lamurde Local Government Area with immediate effect.

Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed the order by his boss in a statement he issued to newsmen on Saturday.

Wonosikou said the directive followed recent violent attacks and breach of peace in some communities within the area.

He said: “The government views these disturbances as unacceptable and has directed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly.

“The curfew is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.”

The statement warned that anyone or group of people found contravening the directive would be arrested and dealt with according to the law.

The CPS said: “Residents are urged to abide by the curfew and provide useful information to security agencies to ensure peaceful coexistence.

“Government will not condone acts of violence and will take necessary measures to restore peace and order.”

Wonosikou appealed to residents of Lamurde Local Government Area to shun rumour mongering and cooperate with security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.

According to him, government is committed to protecting lives and property as well as ensuring the safety of all citizens.

