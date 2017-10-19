Governor Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed that the curfew imposed on Aba, the commercial nerve center of the state, in the wake of the recent threat to public peace be lifted with effect from Wednesday.

Ikpeazu expressed his appreciation to Aba residents, visitors and security agents for ensuring compliance with the curfew, which was imposed to ensure the preservation of lives and properties.

He equally appealed to appeal to residents and visitors to remain vigilant to ensure that the prevailing peace and tranquility in the commercial city is not threatened or breached.

The curfew was first imposed on September 12 from 10pm to 6am.

This followed the clashes between some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, led by Nnamdi Kanu, and the military.

When the initial days for the curfew lapsed, it was renewed on September 18.