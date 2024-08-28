Governor Idris pledges to reconstruct Kebbi bridges washed away by flood

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has promised to reconstruct the washed-away bridges and roads in the Suru and Maiyama Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor made the pledge on Tuesday while inspecting the washed-away bridge along the Suru-Kawara-Dakingari road and some rice farms destroyed by the flood in Suru local government on Tuesday.

He reiterated the readiness of his administration to extend hands of fellowship to all manner of people across the state.

“The state government would rehabilitate the bridges and reconstruct the roads.

“This present administration would also continue to assist the farmers for effective food production in the state,” Governor Idris stated.

Also Read:

He assured that his administration would do everything possible to ensure food security in the state.

Also speaking, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Suru Constituency, Hon. Faruku Maisudan lauded the governor for his efforts in assisting farmers with the needed facilities.

Post Views: 0