Governor: How Mbaka’s intervention saved me from mysterious illness

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has revealed how God healed him of a mysterious illness through the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

The governor made this revelation during his speech at an adoration night presided by Reverend Father Mbaka in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Mbaka was in the state on Monday on the invitation of Nwifuru to hold an adoration night in commemoration of the second anniversary of his People’s Charter of Needs administration in Ebonyi State and 26th anniversary of democracy in Nigeria.

Testifying during the event, the governor narrated how Mbaka’s spiritual intervention in 2017 saved him from a life threatening illness, which defied all medical knowledge.

He described him as his spiritual father and consultant, a friend and an ally who has always shown him great understanding in spite of his weaknesses.

Nwifuru narrated: “I am particularly delighted that my father, my friend, and my ally, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, is in this arena.

“I admire Rev. Fr. Mbaka for his resilience and commitment in the vineyard of God.

“Why did I invite him to be in this arena today?

“He has been my spiritual leader, a consultant in so many ways, and he is a very great, trusted and reliable friend to my humble self.

“He never looks at my shortcomings even when they are clearly before him, and he adopted me to be his son.

“I recall sometime in 2016, 2017, I was almost dying, to a point that I was left with nothing.

“I was asked to visit one reverend father in Imo State, but I later learnt the man was not a reverend father.

“I was tired of taking medication, and they said the man was the one who could heal me, but I didn’t go.

“I didn’t know what was wrong with me because I had gone to India with some people and did more than 600 tests and nothing could be found to be wrong with me.

“One day I decided to visit my spiritual father, Mbaka, to pray for me, even if it was going to be my last prayer alive.

“I went to the adoration ground and I wasn’t strong but he insisted I must be there till the following morning for us to pray together.

“He equally told me that no one will pray for me, that I will be the one to pray myself out.

“All I knew was that I stayed there according to his instruction till the next morning.

“The rest is history.

“But God did wonders.”

Describing the night as fulfilling, Nwifuru further narrated how God through his faith and commitment to the Adoration Ministry raised him from ignoble status to nobility.

He charged Ebonyi State people to continue to pray for him never to disappoint God, stressing that He brought him to power at this time for a purpose.

He further enjoined the people to always trust in God for a positive change and urged the fiery catholic priest to pray for bountiful harvest in Ebonyi State this 2025 and beyond.

He added: “I joined adoration when I was a conductor, and anytime we had issues that we needed to sleep in Enugu on Wednesdays, I would always go to the adoration ground.

“Between 2001, 2002 and 2003, adoration witnessed a lot of turbulence, and we were always there, solidly behind the ministry.

“Today, I’m happy to tell you that even before I contested my first election in 2007, I was still a bricklayer, and in less than five years, I became a Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

“A bricklayer who was looking for a job to get N1,000 a day.

“Are we not serving a wonderful God?

“Who tells you that your story will never be better than mine?

“Now, like a joke, I have become your governor.”

Fr. Mbaka, in a sermon, titled: “A Time of Divine Favour,” maintained that it takes the favour of God to transfigure a person from the lowest state to an unimaginably high status.

He highlighted the quality of leadership from successive administrations in Ebonyi State, describing it as the topmost in South East in terms of peace and development

The cleric particularly commended Nwifuru for raising the bar of transformation in the state through the People’s Charter of Needs agenda of his administration, adding: “If you blindfold people and bring them to Ebonyi today, they will think they are in Abuja.”

Describing the governor as a child of favour and mercy, Mbaka emphasised that his journey from a bus conductor, a bricklayer to Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and now the governor is a clear testament of God’s providence.

He urged the crowd of worshipers to firmly anchor their faith in God, declaring the gathering as a night of salvation, deliverance and favour.

He said: “You can imagine a bricklayer becoming a governor.

“How?

“With God, all things are possible.”

The Catholic clergyman through scripture proclamations prayed for the governor, his administration, and continued peace and abundance of harvest in all sectors of the state.

The event attracted an unprecedented number of worshipers from across the state, including top government officials, politicians, religious leaders, and royal fathers.

It also featured live performances from notable gospel artistes, including Chinyere Udoma, Ada Zion, Osita Muolokwu, and the Lamb.

