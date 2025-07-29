Governor gifts Super Falcons members from state $25,000 each

There are reports that the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has gifted seven members of the victorious Super Falcons team $25,000 each.

The governor, who was a part of the team that received the Super Falcons in Abuja on Monday, was said to have hosted the Falcons from his state on Tuesday.

According to a report, seven of the Falcons were hosted by Uzodimma in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

However, only five names could be verified as being from Imo State as at press time.

These were Chiamaka Nnadozie,, Osinachi Ohale, Tochukwu Oluehi, Jennifer Echegini, and Anam Imo.

The Super Falcons defeated the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco to lift the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

