Governor gifts N278m to 4,634 Katsina pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

828 828

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, has gifted N278 million to the state’s pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed in a press statement on Monday in Katsina, by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Ibrahim Kaula.

According to him, the state’s Amirul Hajj and former Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Musa-Maigari, disclosed this in Makkah on Sunday when he visited the pilgrims.

Musa-Maigari further revealed that Radda also urged the pilgrims to pray for the end of insecurity in the state.

He added that the governor has directed him to convey his Sallah greetings, while also congratulating the pilgrims on the successful completion of their Hajj exercise.

Also Read:

The former Speaker later announced the donation of 300 riyals (equivalent of N6O,000) by the governor to each pilgrim as feeding allowance.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Suleiman Kuki, expressed satisfaction with the responsible and decent conduct of the state pilgrims during the annual exercise.

In the entourage of the Amirul Hajj were former deputy governors of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Aminci, and the Chairman of the board, Magajin Garin Katsina.