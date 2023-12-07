Governor Fubara redeems N30m pledge to Rivers Hoopers

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has redeemed his promise of thirty million naira (N30m) to players and officials of Nigeria Premier Basketball League Champions, Rivers Hoopers.



In September, the five-time Nigerian league champions won all six games to emerge champions of the second edition of the Louis Edem Invitational Basketball Championship held in Lagos.



To celebrate the team’s success, Governor Fubara announced a reward of N30m when he hosted the team at the Government House in October.

In his address, the governor urged the team to keep working hard with discipline to do well considering the support given to the team.