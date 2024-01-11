Governor Fubara keeps mum after meeting Tinubu in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met behind closed doors with Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 5:35 pm and proceeded straight to the President’s office.

Unlike the last time he came to the State House with a delegation of his loyalists during the peace meeting with his estranged political godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike with the President, the governor came alone on Thursday.

Although the agenda of his visit was not made public, it may not be unconnected with the political crisis between the governor and the FCT Minister over the control of the political structure in Rivers State.

However, the Governor who came out of the meeting about 6:30 pm declined entreaties to disclose the agenda and the outcome of the meeting.

He simply told journalists that it was a private visit.

Recall that President Tinubu had recently intervened in the political crisis between the governor and the FCT Minister.