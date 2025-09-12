Governor flags off road project in Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has flagged-off the reconstruction of the Jaba–Kwoi Road, describing it as a crucial economic artery and a long-overdue intervention for the people of Southern Kaduna.

Recall that on August 7, the Kaduna State Government launched a new phase of road construction and rehabilitation across all 23 Local Government Areas, aimed at boosting rural transformation and improving connectivity.

Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency, Dr. Abdullahi Ahmed, said the projects built on over 80 road initiatives completed or started in the past two years, noting that “these road interventions were not only targeted at boosting connectivity across the state but were a continuation of Governor Uba Sani’s vision of rural transformation and inclusive urban development.”

The new phase included major township roads, access roads to universities, and reconstruction of key highways, with N3.5 billion allocated for compensation and relocation, ensuring “no community was left behind in our pursuit of progress.”

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Jaba on Thursday, Sani said the project was more than a routine infrastructure undertaking—it was a personal commitment to a region that has endured years of hardship due to the road’s poor condition.

“I know the pain you have carried for many years because of this road. I have felt it myself. Each time I travel this route, I see your frustration, I understand your hardship, and I share your burden,” he said.

Describing the project as “a duty of conscience and the fulfilment of a solemn promise,” the governor pledged to continue prioritising rural infrastructure as a driver for economic growth and social inclusion.

Earlier in the day, Sani also inaugurated the construction of an access road to the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, highlighting that the dual ceremonies underscore his administration’s focus on Southern Kaduna.

“Two major projects in one day, both in Southern Kaduna, send a clear message: this region is central to our development agenda. Your progress is Kaduna’s progress,” he said.

Sani emphasised the strategic importance of the Jaba–Kwoi Road, which connects key communities in Southern Kaduna to the Abuja highway and other parts of the state.

“This road is not just asphalt and gravel. It is a lifeline. It is a highway of hope. It is the bridge between the sweat of our farmers and the markets of our nation,” he added.

He also outlined his administration’s broader infrastructure programme, noting that the first phase covered 85 roads spanning 785 kilometres, of which 44 have been completed. The second phase will include over 550 kilometres of roads and bridges across more than 50 additional projects.

“With today’s groundbreaking, we are deepening our investment in rural transformation—linking communities, opening economic corridors, creating jobs, and securing prosperity for our people,” Sani said.

Reiterating his commitment to fairness and inclusion, the governor assured that no community or citizen would be left behind.

“We are building a new Kaduna State—one of unity, not division; of progress, not neglect; of fairness, not favouritism,” he declared.

Sani called on the people of Jaba and the wider Zone 3 to see the project as a shared journey toward unity and development.

“The groundbreaking we perform today is more than a construction project. It is a statement of faith—in our people, in our future, and in the promise of Kaduna State,” he concluded. (NAN)

