Governor Fayemi signs N100.7b 2022 budget into law

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has signed the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill of N100.7 billion into law, promising to consolidate on the gains of the last three years of his administration.

Fayemi signed the Bill, tagged: “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation,” in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday.

He said it had a percentage ratio of 60:40 recurrent to capital expenditure.

He said it was designed to achieve the goals of handing over an enduring legacy to the incoming administration.

He said: “It has been designed to ensure we complete most, if not all, of our capital projects, while also ensuring the day-to-day operations of government continue to run smoothly.

“The budget will ensure we complete the projects, including the Ekiti Passenger-Cargo Airport, the Ado-Iworoko section of the Ado-Ifaki Road, renovation of township roads, and finally commence our construction of farms roads across the state.

“It will also ensure we continue to construct and renovate schools, while also providing learning materials for students.

“It will ensure we complete the construction and equipping of our Intensive Care Unit at EKSUTH, as well as various ongoing projects in many of our secondary and primary care hospitals.

“We will continue to focus on the environment, by completing our erosion and watershed management project.

“It will also help in consolidating on our gains in agriculture by investing in more Public-Private Partnerships, to deepen commercial agriculture across the State.”

The governor said his administration would also leverage the budget to lay a solid foundation for long term transformative projects like the Ekiti Knowledge Zone and the Special Agriculture Processing Zone.

According to Fayemi, these two projects will eventually deliver large scale opportunities to thousands of young people.

He said it would give them an opportunity to develop exciting careers without having to migrate from Ekiti.

Fayemi said his administration considered it as a mark of responsibility to build on work done by previous governments and also bequeath a legacy for those coming afterwards.

He said: “This budget has been prepared not just to consolidate on the work we have done in the last three years, but with one eye on the future, to ensure our successor government has a clear blueprint of development to follow, with minimal burden of unfinished projects.

“We are not just keen to finish well, we are even more focused on providing a launchpad for a worthy successor government to lift Ekiti into a period of sustained prosperity.”

Fayemi expressed satisfaction with the achievements of the past three years of his stewardship.

The governor said the administration had been able to restore the Ekiti values and set the state on the path of sustainable growth.

He said the budgets in the last three years had been tailored and aligned with government’s five-point agenda.

Fayemi said that the administration had utilised the budgets as instruments to deliver on development objective.

He said: “Budgets, as you know, are important instruments in delivering on the priorities of government.

“I am pleased to report today that our five main road projects have all been delivered and inaugurated, with the most recent inauguration of the Ado-Iyin Road, earlier in the week.

“These roads reduce the travel time within the state, and improve the productivity of our people.

“I am sure over time, we will see the benefits of improving our infrastructure stock with an increase in commercial activities within Ekiti.

“We have also delivered on our plans to renovate and equip our schools and hospitals in fulfillment of our promise to prioritise human capital development.

“Also, even with the challenging fiscal environment, we continue to fulfil our promises to our workers, and only recently defrayed some of the outstanding obligations owed by our predecessors in office.

“This and the constant investment in our people by completing a number of secretariat blocks and office buildings, show our dedication to our engine room of governance, the civil service.”

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum expressed his profound gratitude to members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, especially the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, for passing the 2022 Appropriation Bill in record time.

Fayemi said: “I appreciate the commitment of the members of the Fiscal Coordinating Agencies in driving our annual budget preparation and execution.

“In particular, I commend the Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and his team in the Ministry for their dedication, hard work and commitment in the preparation of the 2022 draft estimates.”