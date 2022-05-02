Governor Fayemi congratulates Muslim at Eid-el-fitr

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah for witnessing this year’s Eid el Fitri festival.

The Governor said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi also congratulated them for the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

Describing Ramadan as an important pillar of Islam, the Governor said it was fulfilling for the Muslim faithful to participate in the exercise and see its end to celebrate the Eid el Fitri.

Fayemi described Eid el Fitri as the crowning of the blessings received during the Holy month, which have drawn the faithful closer to the Almighty Allah.

He expressed belief that the lessons taught by Ramadan and learnt during the Holy month by the faithful would continue to shape their daily lives for a better relationship with their Creator and fellow human beings.

He called on the Muslim faithful not to relent in their supplications to the Almighty Allah for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and fulfill its potentials as a great nation.

Fayemi also urged the Muslim Ummah to pray for peace, harmony and tranquility in the Land of Honour before, during and after the June 18 governorship election, stressing that God answers the prayers of the faithful.

He commended the Muslim Community in the state for being a pillar of support for his administration with their prayers and performance of their civic duties.

“Congratulations to the Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast. I wish you a Happy Mubarak,” he said.