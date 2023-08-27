Governor faults FG for awarding pipeline protection contract to ‘one man’

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has faulted the Federal Government for awarding the contract for the protection of crude oil pipelines to “one man”.

Though the Governor did not mention the name of anyone, Tantita Security Services Limited won such a contract.

The firm is owned by a former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

The firm had entered into a N48 billion contract with the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to secure part of the country’s oil pipeline.

Governor Fubara spoke on Saturday when a Federal Government delegation on the security of oil and gas assets, led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Those on the delegation included the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari.

Fubara, who decried the neglect of the state by the Federal Government, called on the delegation to ensure that the outcome of their task would be beneficial to both the Federal and State Governments.

He advised them to engage the people at the grassroots to better appreciate the situation in the Niger Delta area.

He said: “Security of pipeline should not be given to one man or one person.

“How can someone from Kalabari be controlling the pipeline in Ogoni?

“There is no way it will work.

“We must look at bringing all the key people in the various communities.

“Two of our sons from Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom are heading the Ministry of Petroleum.

“We don’t want them to fail. We must give them the necessary support.”

Fubara said except the right persons are engaged during the tour, getting the right information might be impossible.

Also on the delegation with Ribadu were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri; and Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources, Ekperipe Ekpo.