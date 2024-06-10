Governor Eno sacks Commissioner for Special Duties

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has relieved the Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bassey Okon, of his appointment with immediate effect.
Enobong Uwah, the Secretary to the State Government, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Monday.
Uwah, who did not give reasons for the commissioner’s sack, directed him to hand over all state government property in his possession to the permanent secretary.
