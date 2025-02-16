Governor Eno inaugurates road project in Bayelsa

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has described his counterpart in Bayelsa State, Governor

Douye Diri, as a pragmatic leader with a daring and committed spirit for transformation.

Speaking at the commissioning of Road 2, New Yenagoa City, Governor Eno who was the special guest of honour at the event, said looking at the difficult terrain of the state, the nature of the road, before and after construction, it could only take a daring leader to venture into such a project.

He commended Governor Diri for the invitation extended to him to commission the project, and possibly learn how to create new cities, and make progress.

Governor Eno said PDP governors, especially in the South South, were recording meaningful progress as evident in Bayelsa State, and urged the people of the state to continue to support him and the party to do more.

He identified support and encouragement as necessary ingredients to motivate a leader to serve better, adding that “when a leader is supported and encouraged, he gets inspired to do more, otherwise, he could relent in his efforts.”

Also Read:

Governor Eno who has recorded laudable strides in his own state in less than two years on the helm of affairs, congratulated Gov Diri for his development strides within one year in his second term, saying that he will equally invite him to commission some projects during his second anniversary in May 2025.

“We trust that other roads and several projects will be commissioned in Bayelsa State as we partner within the South-South to keep opening that corridor that will help us to have integration in trade, commerce and development,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the host Governor, Diri said the Road measures 2.1km dual carriageway of 7.3 meters width on either side and constructed to international standard.

He noted that the road unlike the past, was built to the highest standards as obtained in Akwa Ibom State adding, “We want our roads to be like Akwa Ibom roads because Akwa Ibom has some of the best roads in Nigeria.”

Governor Diri appreciated his special guest for accepting to commission the road, and assured of more collaborative efforts for the development of the region.

Post Views: 5