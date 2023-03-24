Governor-elect vows to challenge results where opposition party won

The Governor-elect of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that he will challenge some election results where the opposition Peoples Democratic Party won with unimaginable margins.

The Governor-elect, who spoke in Hausa, was shocked the party won some local government areas with bogus figures.

Sani, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said that he will go to the Election Petitions Tribunal to contest PDP’s victory in those areas, adding that after the verdict, the margin of victory between him and Alhaji Isa Ashiru, the opposition party’s candidate, will widen.

It will be recalled that Sani was declared winner by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the governorship election in Kaduna State and Vice-Chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, on Monday.

According to the election result, Sani polled a total of 730,002 votes to defeat Ashiru who scored 719,196 votes, a difference of 10,806 votes.

The Governor-elect, who alleged that the election results were marred by irregularities in areas where the PDP won, gave the example of Chikun LGA where the opposition got over 89,000 votes, describing the figures as unimaginable.

Sani, however, promised the people of Kaduna State “to be fair to all, including those who didn’t vote for me.

“I’m glad with the outcome of the election.

“People came out and voted for me.”

On the allegation that his election was rigged, the Governor-elect said that such allegation is in the character of the Nigerian politician, adding: “God gives power to whomsoever He wants and when He wants.”

He recalled that in 2011, he lost the Kaduna Central Senatorial District election and his supporters urged him to go to court, but he refused, believing that it was not his time.

He added: “As God willed it, I became a senator in 2019.”

The Governor-elect expressed confidence that he will be victorious at the Election Petitions Tribunal where the opposition promised to challenge his victory, adding that he will also go to court to challenge PDP’s bogus victory in some local governments.

