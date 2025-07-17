Governor disburses N322m to support 8,225 schoolgirls

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has launched a conditional cash transfer programme benefiting 8,225 secondary school girls across the state’s 14 local government areas.

The official rollout ceremony held on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital, was held under the state’s partnership with the ACReSAL and AGILE projects.

A Wednesday statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, said the beneficiaries were drawn from the most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged households.

According to him, each girl is to receive N40,000 to support her education, with additional tranches of ₦10,000 each for the second and third terms, bringing the total to N60,000 per academic session.

“A total sum of N322 million has been approved for the first batch,” the statement noted, adding that arrangements were in progress for the disbursement to the second batch of beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Governor Lawal said the initiative aligns with his administration’s broader agenda focused on education, social protection, and inclusive development.

“We are committed to tackling and overcoming all barriers, whether economic, infrastructural or social, that prevent our daughters from accessing and completing their education.

“When you educate a girl, you educate a village because these educated girls grow into empowered women who uplift their families, strengthen communities and drive progress in our state,” he said.

Beyond the education-focused grants, the governor also flagged off the disbursement of the Community Revolving Fund under the ACReSAL project to 500 beneficiaries in Gusau, Bungudu, and Kaura Namoda.

He said, “Under the ACReSAL project, we disburse the Community Revolving Fund to 500 beneficiaries in Gusau, Bungudu, and Kaura Namoda.

“The fund aims to support grassroots environmental and economic initiatives, reflecting our commitment to combating land degradation, promoting sustainable agriculture and enhancing livelihoods in the face of climate challenge.

“Our communities face hardships like women building small businesses, youths seeking opportunities and rural households accessing basic services.

“The Community Revolving Fund offers sustainable funding to support development, marking a shift towards resilience and accountability.

“I urge beneficiaries to use resources wisely and transparently, ensuring trust results in visible, measurable outcomes.

“The disbursement will keep circulating within communities, benefiting more people over time.

“Through proper use and repayment, this initiative will exemplify financial inclusion, local resilience, and sustainability accountability.”

Lawal also commended the Ministries of Environment and Natural Resources, and Education, Science and Technology, as well as technical partners, for their role in implementing the initiatives.

“Let me reassure the good people of Zamfara State that this administration will continue to pursue policies and programmes that deliver meaningful impact, especially at the grassroots.

“We remain committed to accountability, transparency, and service to our people.

“To the beneficiaries of these initiatives, remember that what you receive today is a seed.

“I urge you to nurture it, grow it and let it blossom into a tree of change for your families and your communities,” the governor added.

