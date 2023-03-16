Governor directs university to reverse ‘illegal’ sack of workers

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has directed the management of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma to immediately reverse all recent disengagement letters issued to some staff of the institution.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media Projects to the Governor, Crusoe Osagie.

Obaseki, in the statement, said the sack notices issued earlier to some staff of the university were illegal, null and void.

He said: “The management is to retrieve any such illegal letters if they were ever issued and reinstate the affected staff.

“I have ordered an in-depth investigation into what led to the sporadic issuance of illegal sack letters and assure that anyone found culpable will be brought to book.”

Obaseki reiterated his commitment to the welfare of members of staff, adding that he was working to find solutions to all lingering issues affecting workers in the state-owned institution.