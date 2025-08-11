Governor did not influence my radio station GM’s suspension — Senator

Senator Obinna Ogba has said that Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi did not influence his decision to suspend the General Manager of his radio station, Godfrey Chikwere.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chikwere was suspended by the Legacy Frequency Modulation (FM) station on August 9 for negatively criticising the governor during the station’s talk show.

The suspension attracted reactions from the public with some faulting his alleged calling the governor a weak leader while others held that all he said and wrote were in order.

Ogba, who represented Ebonyi North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said this on Monday in Abakaliki while reacting to insinuations that his relationship with the governor influenced the suspension.

The Chief Executive Officer of the station told newsmen that the suspension was an internal matter as Chikwere had not adhered to the station’s code of conduct.

“I warned him severally on the non-adherence and cannot bear it further.

“Chikwere, therefore, has to go and rest,” he said.

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Sports expressed strong disapproval over public speculation linking the suspension to government pressure.

“I feel so bad to hear that the governor directed the suspension as such is an insult on my personality.

“This is because I inaugurated the station before Nwifuru came into office,” he said.

Chikwere had earlier told NAN that he never criticised Gov. Francis Nwifuru negatively to attract suspension from the station.

Chikwere, popularly called Baby Mouth in the Ebonyi social circle, said he did what a professional media personality should do.

“I never had a hidden agenda or personal interest but just communicated my opinion.

“I have the governor’s interest at heart and I think such was misunderstood,” he said.

He said his posts could be verified to see that he had no personal interest or demand in them.

The Manager Programmes and Administration of Legacy FM, Chukwuma Onwe condemned the suspension, noting Chikwere did nothing to warrant such.

“Chikwere’s discussion with his guest analyst was constructive and dealt on the alleged sale of official vehicles by the governor’s appointees,” he said.

Post Views: 15