Governor demands justice over killing of his citizens in Plateau

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has condemned the alleged killing of 12 citizens of the state in an ambush in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, describing the attack as an act of savagery for which he will seek justice.

The victims were travelling to Mangu in Plateau State from Kaduna State for a wedding when they were reportedly ambushed and killed.

Eleven others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna, Sani expressed outrage over the incident.

The governor also called for an urgent action by security agencies, urging: “We must put a stop to the nefarious activities of non-state actors.

“There is no justification for anybody to attack any citizen of Nigeria in any part of the country.

“This madness must stop. Enough is enough.”

Sani urged the Governor Caleb Mutfwang to take full charge of the situation and ensure that the security agencies act decisively in bringing the perpetrators to book.

He added: “I will personally follow up on the progress made in the investigations and field operations in search of the criminals.

“We must send a clear signal that impunity will no longer be tolerated.”

The governor also extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

